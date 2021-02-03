UK: New study vindicates delaying 2nd virus vaccine dose

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock says a new study showing that a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine may reduce transmission of COVID-19 categorically supports the government’s strategy of taking more time between injections. Hancock told Sky News on Wednesday that the preliminary findings showed that the vaccine AstraZeneca developed with Oxford University cut transmission by two-thirds. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed, but was greeted with excitement by officials under pressure to justify the time lag between jabs. Spacing out second vaccine doses to 12 weeks is allowing Britain to inoculate more people more quickly with the first vaccine dose.