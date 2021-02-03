UN presses for access to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is discussing the grave humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region as senior U.N. officials are pressing the government for access to deliver aid to hundreds of thousands of people. Diplomats said U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock called the situation “dire” at Wednesday’s closed council meeting and said it will get worse if aid and measures to protect civilians aren’t rapidly increased. Lowcock said the U.N. has received reports that food is scarce in markets mainly because the conflict in Tigray broke out in November during the harvest and supply routes are cut, the diplomats said,