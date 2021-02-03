Winter storm system brings snow, strong wind and slick roads Wednesday night into Thursday

**Blizzard Warning for Calhoun, Emmet, Palo Alto, Pocahontas and Sac Counties from 6 AM Thursday through 6 AM Friday**

**Winter Weather Advisory for almost all other counties (including Sioux City) from Wednesday night through midday Thursday**

Areas of fog are again with us this morning though they will be improving more quickly than they did yesterday as we bring southerly winds up through the morning hours.



Some peeks of sunshine will be with us at times today with our warmest day of the forecast as we top out near 40 degrees.



Take advantage of the quiet weather as things will be changing on us by tonight.



A few light rain showers will push through as we get close to midnight along with the front.



As temperatures drop, we will change to a quick mix of precipitation then fully to snow as we approach dawn.



With those dropping temperatures, the rain may freeze on roadways and create icy areas.



Snow continues through the morning then wraps up around midday with 2 to 3 inches in eastern Siouxland and 1 to 2 inches for most of the rest of the area.



Winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour will create blowing snow and travel difficulties.



This will be true especially in eastern Siouxland where more snow falls.



More on what to expect from this storm system on News 4 through the day today.