Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast
Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Any wet pavement could quickly refreeze
as temperatures continue to fall through the day. This could
result in a flash freeze of roads across the advisory area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

