Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON

CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Nebraska and northwest and west

central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of gusty winds and snow

could result in blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Additionally, a flash freeze of any wet roads is possible with

falling temperatures through the day.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

