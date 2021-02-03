Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Plymouth County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON
CST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Nebraska and northwest and west
central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of gusty winds and snow
could result in blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Additionally, a flash freeze of any wet roads is possible with
falling temperatures through the day.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&