Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON
CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Nebraska and northwest and west
central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of gusty winds and snow
could result in blowing snow and reduced visibility.
Additionally, a flash freeze of any wet roads is possible with
falling temperatures through the day.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

