Anti-vaccine rabbi dismissed by Jewish organization

BOSTON (AP) — A prominent Jewish organization is cutting ties with a Massachusetts rabbi for his vocal opposition to the coronavirus vaccine and other public health efforts to rein in the pandemic. Central Massachusetts Chabad, the regional organization overseeing local Jewish community centers, says it dismissed Rabbi Michoel Green, who runs Chabad of Westborough, on Jan. 27. Rabbi Mendel Fogelman, director of the Central Massachusetts Chabad, said Green’s commentary during the pandemic is “contrary to the organization’s mission.” Green says the decision is “ill-advised” and says he expects it will be reversed. Studies have shown the vaccines are safe.