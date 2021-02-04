Biden ending US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

President Joe Biden says he’s ending U.S. support for a Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen. Biden made the announcement Thursday in his first visit to the State Department as president, calling the Yemen war a “humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.” The grinding five-year Saudi-led air campaign has killed numerous civilians and deepened suffering in the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country. Biden’s move comes as a rebuff to Saudi Arabia, a global oil giant and U.S. strategic partner. Biden says ending involvement in the Saudi military offensive in Yemen is part of restoring U.S. emphasis on democracy and human rights.