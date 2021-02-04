Below average runoff forecast for the upper Missouri River Basin in 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (SUBMITTED) - The updated 2021 calendar year runoff forecast for the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continues to be below average.

“Despite runoff being slightly above average in January, we expect 2021 runoff to be below average,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’, Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. “Both plains snowpack and mountain snowpack continue to lag behind seasonal averages, and soil moisture continues to be much drier-than-normal.”

January 2021 runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City was 1.1 million acre-feet, 141% of average. The above-average January runoff was primarily due to above-normal temperatures melting any accumulated plains snowpack and inhibiting river ice formation.

The 2021 calendar year runoff forecast above Sioux City is 22.9 million acre-feet, 89% of average. The runoff forecast is based on soil moisture conditions, plains snowpack, mountain snowpack, and long-term precipitation and temperature outlooks.

Gavins Point releases will be maintained at the winter release rate of 17,000 cubic feet per second but will be adjusted if needed in response to ice formation on the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam.

“System storage remains slightly below the base of the annual flood control zone. The System is in good position to serve all Congressionally authorized purposes including flood control, navigation, and water supply during 2021,” Remus added.