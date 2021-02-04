Biden halts Trump-ordered US troops cuts in Germany

Biden halts Trump-ordered US troops cuts in GermanyNew
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has formally stopped the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany that was ordered last year by the Trump administration but had never actually begun. Biden says the troop pullout will be halted until Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin does a review of America’s troop presence around the globe. He says Austin will ensure that “our military footprint is appropriately aligned with our foreign policy and national security priorities.” Biden spoke Thursday at the State Department.