Blizzard Warning from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Palo Alto County

…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibilities

one-quarter mile or less.

* WHERE…North Central into portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning commute and the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must

travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,

stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

