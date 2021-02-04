Blizzard Warning from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Blizzard Warning from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Calhoun County
…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibilities
one-quarter mile or less.
* WHERE…North Central into portions of Central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute and the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&