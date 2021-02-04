Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs

SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing Co. has said it will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell starting in April, including support of cloud services, databases and information technology security. The move is expected to eliminate Boeing 600 jobs. The Seattle Times reported that company vice president for information technology Susan Doniz told employees Thursday that the eliminated jobs represent about 10% of the company’s IT staff. Doniz says most of the affected employees are not unionized and must either find different work within the company, apply to work for Dell or be laid off. Boeing declined to provide a breakdown of the affected jobs by state.