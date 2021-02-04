Election officials say combating lies will be big challenge

Top election officials across the country are looking ahead to future elections and grappling with how they can counter a wave of lies and misinformation, after a 2020 election season dominated by conspiracy theories and false claims about voting. This week, top election officials from every state have been gathering virtually for their biannual meetings. A major topic has been how to deal with those who have lost faith in elections due to misinformation surrounding the presidential election and what this will mean for the midterms in 2022 and beyond.