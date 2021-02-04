Feb. 4: Nebraska reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 278 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - Nebraska health experts reported 507 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 192,549

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, 21 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Nebraska since yesterday, bringing the death toll to 1,952.

Health department data indicates there are 278 virus-related hospitalizations in Nebraska, which is down from 305 reported on Wednesday. A total of 5,862 Nebraska residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Out of those who have tested positive, 138,647 Nebraskans have recovered, an increase of 963 since the state's last report.

So far, 931,101 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, and 738,071 have come back negative.

As of Thursday, 207,111 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with 58,024 people completing their vaccine series.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County on Thursday, increasing the county's total to 836. Of those cases, 732 have recovered.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard shows there have been 11 deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Dixon County

The NNPHD reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Dixon County on Thursday, pushing the county total to 613. Of those cases, 541 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been eight deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Thurston County

The NNPHD reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Thurston County on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,076. Of those cases, 939 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows there have been nine deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Wayne County

The NNPHD reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Wayne County on Thursday, keep the county total to 1,003. Of those cases, 945 have recovered.

The DHHS dashboard shows that there have been six deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, local health departments have not released updated numbers for Burt, Cuming, Dakota, Madison and Stanton Counties.