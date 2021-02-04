GOP eyes path to power by making peace with the far right

NEW YORK (AP) — House Republicans over the last 24 hours have voted to defend a freshman conspiracy theorist with a history of violent rhetoric and a mainstream party leader who led calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment. The seemingly conflicting moves signal that some Republican leaders believe they can return to political power by cobbling together a broad coalition featuring both pro-Trump extremists and those who abhor them. The votes also suggest that Washington Republicans are unable, or unwilling, to purge far-right radicals from their party. House Democrats voted Thursday to do what their Republican counterparts would not the night before, stripping first-term Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments.