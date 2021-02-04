Grocery industry suing Seattle over new hazard-pay law

SEATTLE (AP) — Two grocery industry trade groups have filed a lawsuit against the city of Seattle over its new law mandating $4 an hour pay raises for grocery stores. The Seattle Times reports the suit was filed Wednesday by the Northwest Grocery Association and the Washington Food Industry Association in U.S. District Court in Seattle. It alleges the city’s law interferes with the collective-bargaining process between grocery stores and unions and also “picks winners and losers” by singling out large grocery companies. Seattle’s law went into effect Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Seattle City Attorney said the city will “absolutely defend the City’s right to see essential grocery workers receive the hazard pay they so rightly deserve.”