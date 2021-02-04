Gun sales hit new record after Capitol riots

(CNN) — Gun sales hit a new record in January.

Gun merchants sold more than two million firearms last month. That’s a 75% increase compared to January 2020, according to the National Shooting Sports Federation.

The firearms industry trade group said it’s not unusual to see a surge in gun sales when a democratic president gets elected.

It happened in 2008 and 2012 with former President Barack Obama.

But the trade group says the fear of social unrest after the Capitol insurrection also played a role.