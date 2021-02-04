Skip to Content

House Dems ask Trump to testify oath for impeachment case

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

House impeachment managers made the request in a letter Thursday.

Associated Press

