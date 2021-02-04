Skip to Content

Hunter Biden’s memoir ‘Beautiful Things’ out in April

NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden and an ongoing target for conservatives, has a memoir coming out April 6. The book is called “Beautiful Things” and will center on the younger Biden’s well publicized struggles with substance abuse. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, says it acquired the memoir in Fall 2019. It kept it under wraps even as Biden’s business dealings became a fixation of then-President Donald Trump and others during the election. “Beautiful Things” was circulated among several authors and includes advance praise from Stephen King, Dave Eggers and Anne Lamott. 

