Jeffrey Epstein fund abruptly halts payouts to victims

NEW YORK (AP) — A fund set up to provide money to victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein has abruptly suspended payouts. The Epstein Victims’ Compensation Program said Thursday it has temporarily run out of funds. The U.S. Virgin Islands attorney general blamed Epstein’s estate, saying it had breached an agreement to provide sufficient payments to finance the victims’ fund. The fund said in a release that uncertainty about the liquidity of estate assets needed to finance the payouts made it necessary to stop payments until at least late March. The fund says that 150 claims to date have far exceeded the over 70 anticipated claims. It says it has paid out over $50 million to eligible claimants.