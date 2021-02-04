Judge approves divorce for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has approved a divorce settlement between the former Minneapolis police officer who placed his knee on George Floyd’s neck and his wife. The divorce of Derek Chauvin and Kellie Chauvin was finalized Tuesday and redacted documents were made public Thursday. The approval comes months after Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman rejected a prior agreement that transferred most of the couple’s assets to Kellie Chauvin. The judge wrote at the time that transfer of most of the assets to one party could be a “badge of fraud.” The terms of the finalized settlement have been heavily redacted. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder in Floyd’s death and faces trial in March.