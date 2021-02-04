Local Vet gives tips on how to keep pets safe during Siouxland Winter

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - It's important to keep the safety of your pets in mind when temperatures drop.

Dr. Shane Pederson of the West Side Family Pet Clinic says pet owners need to watch the conditions and prepare when they take them out in winter weather. He says it's important to know what your pet can handle.

"Be out there with your pet if you’re going for a walk. Take them out yourself, dress warmly. When you’re getting cold, more than likely they’re getting cold to so whatever you can withstand is about what they can withstand" said Dr. Pederson.

Dr. Pederson also says to be careful of salt and anti-freeze when your animals are outside because that can be harmful to your pet.