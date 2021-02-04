MVAOCOU cheerleader goes coast to coast during backflip routine

MVAOCOU cheerleader goes coast to coast during backflip routineUpdated
MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) -- If there were any rankings for back flips MVAOCOU's MaKenna Meseck would be number-1.
During the Rams game against River Valley on Tuesday, Meseck went 'coast to coast' to entertain the fans in Mapleton. Meseck is just a freshman but performed flawlessy on the hardwood.
The fans not only enjoyed the routine, they enjoyed the game as MVAOCOU beat River Valley 50-27 in the consolation bracket in the Western Valley Conference tournament.
Thanks to Deb Kuhlmann for sending us the video.