MVAOCOU cheerleader goes coast to coast during backflip routine

Updated
Last updated today at 6:29 pm
6:15 pm Top Sports Stories
mvaocou-backflip
MVAOCOU's MaKenna Meseck did a backflip routine on Tuesday night.

MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) -- If there were any rankings for back flips MVAOCOU's MaKenna Meseck would be number-1.

During the Rams game against River Valley on Tuesday, Meseck went 'coast to coast' to entertain the fans in Mapleton. Meseck is just a freshman but performed flawlessy on the hardwood.

The fans not only enjoyed the routine, they enjoyed the game as MVAOCOU beat River Valley 50-27 in the consolation bracket in the Western Valley Conference tournament.

Thanks to Deb Kuhlmann for sending us the video.

Brad Pautsch

