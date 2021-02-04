New Mexico State Police say officer shot, killed on highway

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state police agency says one of its officers has been killed in a shooting along a highway. The agency announced the shooting death in a Twitter post Thursday that also said a “suspect is deceased.” Multiple agencies responded to the confrontation along Interstate 10 in southern New Mexico. A state police spokesman was not immediately available for comment. The Las Cruces Police Department closed the interstate near the shooting scene and told drivers to use a different route until the investigation has been completed. No other information was immediately available.