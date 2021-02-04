Noem welcomes transgender people, declines to discuss bills

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she hopes transgender people feel welcome to the state, but declined to discuss bills making their way through the Legislature that have been decried by LGBTQ advocates. The Republican-dominated Legislature is considering two bills that would place limitations on transgender people’s ability to live as the gender with which they identify. Among many conservative lawmakers, the bills are seen as stands against shifting attitudes to gender and sex in American society. But opponents say they are discriminatory and send a message that transgender people are not welcome in the state.