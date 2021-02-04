Norfolk community considering ordinance to allow restaurants to open drive-thrus

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Officials in Norfolk, Nebraska, continue to discuss an ordinance that would allow restaurants to apply for conditional use permits to create drive-ins and drive-thrus.

If approved the ordinance would allow restaurants to offer other services during the pandemic.

The first reading - which was a proposal - passed on a 6-to-1 vote. The next 2 readings will be discussed at the city council meeting on Feb. 16.

Director of Planning and Development Valerie Grimes said this could provide some assistance to restaurants in the downtown area.

"There is the potential to have this help them. As long as we can get the logistics worked out through the planning commission and the conditional use permit process and that’s where the engineering department, public safety, will all probably get together and make sure that whatever is proposed is safe for everybody," said Grimes

Napoli's Italian restaurant in Downtown Norfolk says that a drive-thru or drive-in would be a tremendous help to their business.

"Sometimes, especially on the weekends, we get really busy and the parking lot kind of full upfront and we have older people that come and they don’t wanna really wait to get the food," said Rami Ibrahimi of Napoli's Italian Restaurant. "So that’ll be probably really easy for them to drive through and take the food to them and you know be very helpful."

Ibrahimi also wanted to thank the Norfolk community for all the support they have given to him during the pandemic.