Not child’s play: Chucky doll featured in errant Amber Alert

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is apologizing after accidentally sending out an Amber Alert about Chucky, the killer doll featured in the 1980s horror film “Child’s Play.” The alert was meant to be an internal test, but it was instead sent out three times last week in Texas. The alert identified Chucky as the suspect in the kidnapping of 5-year-old Glen Ray, who was Chucky’s son in the film “Seed of Chucky.” The alert described Chucky as a doll wearing “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife.”