Police: US marshal shot in Baltimore, suspect dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a U.S. marshal was shot while serving an arrest warrant Thursday morning and the suspect was killed by return fire. Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email that the shooting occurred about 6:15 a.m. She says the agent was taken to a hospital and that his condition was unknown. The shooting suspect was shot by return fire and died. U.S Marshals Commander Don Snider told The Baltimore Sun the suspect was wanted on charges of murder and armed robbery. Snider said the fugitive opened fire, prompting law enforcement officers to shoot back.