Proposed bill would limit the use of New York Times ‘1619 Project’ in Iowa classrooms

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL)- A new bill in the Iowa legislature would keep teachers from using the New York Times Magazine's award-winning 1619 Project in the classroom.

Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for the project. It reframes history through the lens of slavery and how it still affects us today. The project was turned into a popular podcast, and materials were developed for schools to use.

The bill, House File 222, is similar to legislation filed in both Mississippi and Arkansas. The Iowa legislation was sponsored by State Rep. Skylar Wheeler, R-Orange City. If passed, the bill would reduce funding to public schools each day it is used in a history curriculum.

House File 222 argues the project "attempts to deny the fundamental principles upon which the U.S. was founded."

“The New York Times’ 1619 Project has been shredded by historians all over the country, across political spectrums and from all different races and ethnicities," Wheeler wrote in an email to KTIV's sister station KWWL on Wednesday. "Whether or not the legislature should be dictating curricula to local schools is certainly a valid question. However, the Legislature absolutely has an interest in preventing racist, divisive, historically and factually inaccurate, and politically driven propaganda masquerading as history curriculum from being used in taxpayer-funded schools.”

State Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, said he thinks concerns about how the 1619 Project paints our country's founders are indicative of a nationwide problem with addressing our past.

"Nobody is disputing the fact that these were great men, but these are great men who also participated in one of the most inhumane acts in mankind's history. Our founding fathers were slave owners," Smith said. "We don't teach that. That is important to teach because there are students in that class whose ancestors like mine are a product of that. It is important that we know, just because they wrote The Constitution does not mean they were perfect, but it also doesn't mean we don't have a place in history."

Smith has been trying to gather signatures on Twitter for a petition to stop attempts to ban the 1619 project.

"There are students in the classroom who never see people who look like them referred to in history books and textbooks," Smith said. "To know where we come from and where we have gone is important for all people, not just people of color."