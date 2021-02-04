Puerto Rico tweaks COVID-19 rules amid slight drop in cases

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has announced slight changes to ongoing COVID-19 measures as he noted that the number of cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. territory have dropped slightly. A curfew that has been in place for nearly a year was shortened and will soon run from midnight to 5 a.m., while businesses will be allowed to stay open one additional hour until 11 p.m. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Thursday that the new measures will go into effect from Feb. 8 until March 14. Pierluisi also reiterated that he plans to open dozens of public schools next month for the first time in a year.