Sheldon, Juhasz lead No. 11 Ohio State women past Iowa 92-87

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored a career-high 29 points, Dorka Juhasz had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 11 Ohio State beat Iowa 92-87. Ohio State swept the home-and-home season series with Iowa for the first time since 2008. On Jan. 13, the Buckeyes erased a 14-point second-half deficit to force overtime, winning 84-82. It snapped Iowa’s 42-game home win streak. Sheldon scored 14 of her points in the fourth quarter and Juhasz added 10, helping Ohio State stay in front. Freshman Caitlin Clark had 30 points and nine assists for Iowa (10-5, 6-5). She scored or assisted on 19 of Iowa’s 31 baskets.