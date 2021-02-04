Sioux City Spartans swimming team looks for strong district performance

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City high school boys swimming team won the Missouri River Conference title this season. The Spartans are gearing up for this weekend's district meet in Fort Dodge.

The Spartans are made up of kids from eight different high schools. This season, the Spartans have 30 boys out for swimming, the most since head coach Erik Hoak took over nine years ago.

As a team, the Spartans are currently ranked 11th in the Iowa power rankings. Junior Kohen Rankin is ranked second in the 100 breaststroke, an event he finished fourth in a year ago at state. The Spartans have high expectations for the district and state meets.

"Based on power points and power rankings, this is really the best team that I've ever had," said head coach Erik Hoak. "They're going to score higher in power rankings than any other team has ever done for me so I think that they can do that. They're pushing for a top-5 finish at state this year and I think it's possible."

"As a team we're shooting to get fifth or better at state," said senior Owen Hoak. "Personally, I want to be standing on that podium in an individual event and show that I can run with the big dogs."

The district meet is Saturday in Fort Dodge and Spencer will also compete. No spectators are permitted but it can be seen on the Fort Dodge Athletic Department YouTube page.