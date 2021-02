SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Due to the weather, the City of South Sioux City, Nebraska has announced garbage collection will be delayed.

Collection will be delayed one day later than the normal pick up:

Thursday – Feb. 4th, 2021 will be picked up on Friday – Feb. 5th, 2021

Friday – Feb. 5th, 2021 will be picked up on Saturday – Feb. 6th, 2021

If you have questions concerning the delay, call (402) 494-7071