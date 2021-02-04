Sudan appoints key rebel leaders to interim government

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has appointed three representatives of armed rebel groups to top posts in the country’s interim government, as part of a peace deal signed last year. Sudan is transitioning to democratic rule after a mass uprising forced the military to remove longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and trying to quell years of conflict in its rebel regions. The peace deal, signed in October in Juba in neighboring South Sudan, after months of negotiations, granted self-rule for some of the country’s southern provinces but it did not include two key armed factions, including Sudan’s largest single rebel group.