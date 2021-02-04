Taiwan says trade office with Guyana now off, blaming China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan blames Chinese interference for preventing the establishment of a trade office with Guyana in what had been seen as a diplomatic victory just 24 hours earlier. The Foreign Ministry said China had exerted pressure on the South American country’s government and the agreement could not be salvaged despite considerable efforts. “Our government expresses deep regret toward this,” the ministry statement said. China’s Foreign Ministry had responded swiftly to Thursday’s announcement, demanding those concerned avoid setting up any official institutions with each other and to correct mistakes. China claims the island is its territory and exerts significant diplomatic pressure worldwide to pressure Taiwan to agree.