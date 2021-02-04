Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:37 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Burke 68, Marty Indian 45

Castlewood 70, Wolsey-Wessington 66

Chamberlain 71, Stanley County 44

DeSmet 74, Elkton-Lake Benton 52

Dell Rapids 69, Tri-Valley 38

Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Lake Preston 56

Deubrook 52, Arlington 47

Douglas 71, Huron 53

Estelline/Hendricks 52, Colman-Egan 42

Ethan 59, Scotland 27

Florence/Henry 51, Waubay/Summit 50

Hanson 57, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33

Harrisburg 50, Yankton 47

Howard 71, Mitchell Christian 34

Ipswich 63, Miller 43

Milbank 54, Britton-Hecla 22

Philip 53, Lead-Deadwood 34

Platte-Geddes 58, Kimball/White Lake 33

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Pierre 53

Sioux Valley 62, Flandreau 49

Warner 50, Leola/Frederick 38

LMC Tournament=

First Round=

Harding County 69, Dupree 46

Lemmon 75, Bison 16

Timber Lake 83, McIntosh 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Clark/Willow Lake 29

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49, Wagner 46

Bon Homme 56, Avon 51

Castlewood 68, Wolsey-Wessington 31

Corsica/Stickney 55, Irene-Wakonda 48

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 19

Faulkton 52, Groton Area 35

Freeman 60, Alcester-Hudson 53

Hamlin 65, Redfield 41

Hanson 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39

Harrisburg 76, Yankton 33

Highmore-Harrold 53, Lyman 41

Howard 45, Mitchell Christian 22

James Valley Christian 74, Iroquois 42

Lennox 43, Baltic 32

Lower Brule 42, Wessington Springs 40

Miller 54, Ipswich 34

New Underwood 42, Jones County 31

Philip 49, Lead-Deadwood 17

Scotland 64, Platte-Geddes 63

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Vermillion 43

Sioux Falls Washington 70, Pierre 20

Tiospa Zina Tribal 47, Deuel 42

Tri-Valley 54, Dell Rapids 17

Warner 57, Leola/Frederick 33

Waverly-South Shore 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44

Webster 70, Sisseton 62, OT

White River 61, Wall 51

Wilmot 41, Great Plains Lutheran 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

