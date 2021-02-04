Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Burke 68, Marty Indian 45
Castlewood 70, Wolsey-Wessington 66
Chamberlain 71, Stanley County 44
DeSmet 74, Elkton-Lake Benton 52
Dell Rapids 69, Tri-Valley 38
Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Lake Preston 56
Deubrook 52, Arlington 47
Douglas 71, Huron 53
Estelline/Hendricks 52, Colman-Egan 42
Ethan 59, Scotland 27
Florence/Henry 51, Waubay/Summit 50
Hanson 57, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 33
Harrisburg 50, Yankton 47
Howard 71, Mitchell Christian 34
Ipswich 63, Miller 43
Milbank 54, Britton-Hecla 22
Philip 53, Lead-Deadwood 34
Platte-Geddes 58, Kimball/White Lake 33
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Pierre 53
Sioux Valley 62, Flandreau 49
Warner 50, Leola/Frederick 38
LMC Tournament=
First Round=
Harding County 69, Dupree 46
Lemmon 75, Bison 16
Timber Lake 83, McIntosh 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Clark/Willow Lake 29
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49, Wagner 46
Bon Homme 56, Avon 51
Castlewood 68, Wolsey-Wessington 31
Corsica/Stickney 55, Irene-Wakonda 48
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 19
Faulkton 52, Groton Area 35
Freeman 60, Alcester-Hudson 53
Hamlin 65, Redfield 41
Hanson 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39
Harrisburg 76, Yankton 33
Highmore-Harrold 53, Lyman 41
Howard 45, Mitchell Christian 22
James Valley Christian 74, Iroquois 42
Lennox 43, Baltic 32
Lower Brule 42, Wessington Springs 40
Miller 54, Ipswich 34
New Underwood 42, Jones County 31
Philip 49, Lead-Deadwood 17
Scotland 64, Platte-Geddes 63
Sioux Falls Christian 48, Vermillion 43
Sioux Falls Washington 70, Pierre 20
Tiospa Zina Tribal 47, Deuel 42
Tri-Valley 54, Dell Rapids 17
Warner 57, Leola/Frederick 33
Waverly-South Shore 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44
Webster 70, Sisseton 62, OT
White River 61, Wall 51
Wilmot 41, Great Plains Lutheran 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/