Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 59, Twin Loup 36
Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45
Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Cozad 43
Homer 38, Tri County Northeast 35
Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Pius X 59
Lincoln High 66, Fremont 50
Medicine Valley 64, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Milford 66, Heartland 39
Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47
Palmer 62, Heartland Lutheran 33
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
St. Mary’s 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 47
Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Lawrence-Nelson 45, Silver Lake 39
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Gordon/Rushville 51, Morrill 37
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 57, Twin Loup 22
Archbishop Bergan 60, Fort Calhoun 26
Arthur County 44, Garden County 39
Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45
Columbus Scotus 36, Aquinas 17
Dorchester 43, Nebraska Lutheran 17
Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Cozad 28
Mead 41, Palmyra 35
Omaha Gross Catholic 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 30
Palmer 35, Heartland Lutheran 33
Platteview 62, Ralston 22
Potter-Dix 44, Creek Valley 36
Sandhills Valley 54, Brady 34
Wauneta-Palisade 51, Medicine Valley 39
ECNC Tournament=
Consolation=
Freeman 34, Falls City 32
Semifinal=
Malcolm 55, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Weeping Water 49, Auburn 29
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Loomis 47, Elm Creek 46
Pleasanton 41, Overton 31
Mid-State Conference=
Consolation Semifinal=
Battle Creek 41, Norfolk Catholic 39
Pierce 43, Wayne 33
Semifinal=
Crofton 56, O’Neill 38
Guardian Angels 35, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, CWC 47
Elkhorn Valley 56, North Central 47
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Sterling 36
Southern Nebraska Conference=
Semifinal=
Centennial 44, Thayer Central 33
Sutton 38, Fairbury 23
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
First Round=
Gordon/Rushville 55, Hemingford 24
Mitchell 64, Bayard 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/