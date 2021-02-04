Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:34 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 59, Twin Loup 36

Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45

Grand Island Central Catholic 58, Cozad 43

Homer 38, Tri County Northeast 35

Lincoln East 66, Lincoln Pius X 59

Lincoln High 66, Fremont 50

Medicine Valley 64, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Milford 66, Heartland 39

Osmond 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47

Palmer 62, Heartland Lutheran 33

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

St. Mary’s 62, Elgin Public/Pope John 47

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Lawrence-Nelson 45, Silver Lake 39

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Gordon/Rushville 51, Morrill 37

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 57, Twin Loup 22

Archbishop Bergan 60, Fort Calhoun 26

Arthur County 44, Garden County 39

Bishop Neumann 55, Waverly 45

Columbus Scotus 36, Aquinas 17

Dorchester 43, Nebraska Lutheran 17

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Cozad 28

Mead 41, Palmyra 35

Omaha Gross Catholic 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 30

Palmer 35, Heartland Lutheran 33

Platteview 62, Ralston 22

Potter-Dix 44, Creek Valley 36

Sandhills Valley 54, Brady 34

Wauneta-Palisade 51, Medicine Valley 39

ECNC Tournament=

Consolation=

Freeman 34, Falls City 32

Semifinal=

Malcolm 55, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Weeping Water 49, Auburn 29

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Loomis 47, Elm Creek 46

Pleasanton 41, Overton 31

Mid-State Conference=

Consolation Semifinal=

Battle Creek 41, Norfolk Catholic 39

Pierce 43, Wayne 33

Semifinal=

Crofton 56, O’Neill 38

Guardian Angels 35, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, CWC 47

Elkhorn Valley 56, North Central 47

Pioneer Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Sterling 36

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Semifinal=

Centennial 44, Thayer Central 33

Sutton 38, Fairbury 23

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Gordon/Rushville 55, Hemingford 24

Mitchell 64, Bayard 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

