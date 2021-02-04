Turkey rejects criticism of its handling of student protest

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has rejected international criticism of its crackdown on protests by students opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s top university. The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned countries to stay out of its domestic issues. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have been protesting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appointment as rector of an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for the ruling party, and have been calling for his resignation. Some of the protests have erupted into clashes between police and demonstrators and hundreds of people have been detained.