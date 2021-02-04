US leaders urge military to get vaccine shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — With more than half of America reluctant or flatly opposed to getting a COVID-19 vaccine, a VIP-filled video call on Thursday targeted the nation’s military families with an urgent plea: Get the shot. First lady Jill Biden encouraged hundreds of listeners on a call set up by Blue Star Families to “get the vaccine when it’s your turn.” And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, answered medical questions from the audience. Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his wife, Hollyanne, who is a nurse, also offered their own pleas, underscoring the widespread concern about the reluctance among service members and their families to get the vaccine.