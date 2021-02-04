Voting company sues Fox, Giuliani over election fraud claims

MIAMI (AP) — A voting technology company is suing Fox News, three of its top hosts, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for $2.7 billion, charging that the defendants conspired to spread false claims that the company helped steal the U.S. presidential election away from former President Donald Trump. The cable-news network and its hosts allegedly aired 13 reports falsely stating or implying that Smartmatic stole the 2020 vote in cahoots with Venezuela’s socialist government. A Smartmatic rival, Dominion Voting Systems, was also ensnared in Trump’s baseless effort to overturn the election, and on Jan. 25 sued former Trump lawyers Giuliani and Powell for $1.6 billion.