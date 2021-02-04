VP’s historic election celebrated in cracked glass portrait

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ barrier-breaking career has been memorialized in a portrait that depicts her face emerging from the cracks in a massive sheet of glass. The glass portrait of Harris was unveiled Thursday at the Lincoln Memorial by groups that are excited by Harris’ historic election as the first woman and person of color to the nation’s second-highest office. The 6-by-6-foot, 350-pound portrait was created by a Swiss artist. Sponsors say it’s a “wonderful visual emblem of this moment in time” for women’s history. Harris has notched a series of firsts during a legal and political career that began in California.