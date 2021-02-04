Winter Weather Advisory continues for eastern Siouxland into early Friday morning

**Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Siouxland until 6 am Friday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The snow moved out early in the day but the gusty winds continued and temperatures were much colder today with wind chills near zero.

Roads did become slick and are likely to stay that way tonight with chilly lows in the single digits and low teens.

Eastern Siouxland will stay a little more windy and because snow will continue to blow around, a Winter Weather Advisory will continue for that area until 6 am Friday.

Friday will be partly cloudy and staying below average with highs near 20.

Then the really cold weather will be moving in for the weekend.

The weekend will start off with some light snow with light accumulations possible Saturday morning with highs only heading to around 10 with lows Saturday night in the single digits below zero.

The bitterly cold weather is going to be around for a while.

I'll talk more about the cold and additional chances of snow in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.