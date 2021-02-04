Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 6:29 am
5:53 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Osceola

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph with
blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,
northeast Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

ktivweather

More Stories

Skip to content