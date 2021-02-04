Winter Weather Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to three

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could result in blowing

snow and reduced visibility.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast

Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&