Winter Weather Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until THU 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to three
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph could result in blowing
snow and reduced visibility.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast
Nebraska, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&