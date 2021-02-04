Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Ida County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY…
* WHAT…Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of less than
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph with blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Nebraska and northwest and west
central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&