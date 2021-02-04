Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST

Skip to Content

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Ida County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY…

* WHAT…Blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of less than
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph with blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Nebraska and northwest and west
central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

