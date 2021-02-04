Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to four
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could result in blowing
snow and reduced visibility.
* WHERE…Portions of northeast Nebraska and northwest and west
central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&