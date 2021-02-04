Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Last updated today at 9:29 am
9:00 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Crawford

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. Visibilities may drop to as low as one-quarter mile at
times.

* WHERE…Portions of central into south central Iowa.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute and possibly the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near blizzard conditions are possible at
times due falling snow and blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

