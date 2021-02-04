Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40

mph. Visibilities may drop to as low as one-quarter mile at

times.

* WHERE…Portions of central into south central Iowa.

* WHEN…Through 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will

impact the morning commute and possibly the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near blizzard conditions are possible at

times due falling snow and blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&