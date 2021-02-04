Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Crawford County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. Visibilities may drop to as low as one-quarter mile at
times.
* WHERE…Portions of central into south central Iowa.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning commute and possibly the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Near blizzard conditions are possible at
times due falling snow and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&