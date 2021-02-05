AP INTERVIEW: China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan

WUHAN, China (AP) — A member of the World Health Organization expert team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan says the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested to visit and meet with. British zoologist and president of EcoHealth Alliance in New York City Peter Daszak said Friday the team members had submitted a deeply considered list of places and people to include in their investigation and no objections were raised. He said the team has now concluded site visits and will spend the next few days trolling through data and consulting with Chinese experts before presenting a summary of their findings at a news briefing prior to their planned departure on Feb. 10.