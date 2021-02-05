Biden heading to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading home to Delaware on Friday to spend the weekend with his wife and family, his first out-of-town trip since taking office. The visit comes even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans forgo travel because of the coronavirus pandemic. But White House officials note that the trip by Biden, who will be making his first flight on Air Force One as president, is far less risky than the sort of commercial travel that Americans are being asked to avoid. The current CDC guidance recommends that “you do not travel at this time.”